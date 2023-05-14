Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $33.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of VIRX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

