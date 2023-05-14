vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

