Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.26 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.26 million and $485,342.14 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,541,024 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

