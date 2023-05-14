Wanchain Market Cap Hits $40.56 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $452,161.99 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,536,512 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.