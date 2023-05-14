Wanchain Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.58 million and approximately $471,399.95 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,546,216 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

