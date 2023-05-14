Wanchain Tops One Day Volume of $452,846.64 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.89 million and $452,846.64 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,541,025 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

