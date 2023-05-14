Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

