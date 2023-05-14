Warner Financial Inc. Has $248,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $70.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

