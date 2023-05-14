Warner Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period.

QQQE stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

