Warner Financial Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

