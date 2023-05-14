Wedbush Upgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

