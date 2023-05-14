Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $85.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.83.

Diodes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,590. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

