Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,265 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises 5.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $208,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,241 shares of company stock worth $9,544,278 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

