WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and $698,776.82 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00299546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

