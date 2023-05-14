Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Workday worth $175,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

