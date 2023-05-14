Wrapped Everscale 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,057.20 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.89 million and $15,057.20 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,458,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,619,396 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,425,568 with 1,792,586,248 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03929065 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,545.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

