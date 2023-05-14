Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.94 million and $33,422.11 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,458,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,619,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,425,568 with 1,792,586,248 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03929065 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,545.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

