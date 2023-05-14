XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
