XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

