XRUN Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. XRUN has a total market cap of $339.92 million and approximately $8,426.30 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

