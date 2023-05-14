Zcash Price Hits $32.67 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $533.52 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $32.67 or 0.00121990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

