ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.49

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $400,264.01 and approximately $31.49 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

