Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0237

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $375.60 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,523,224,539 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

