14,101 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

