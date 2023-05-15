1,494 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,494 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.12. 895,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.