1,608 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,796,000 after purchasing an additional 230,751 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.38. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

