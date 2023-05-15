1,791,523 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,791,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,596,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.
Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.09. 9,701,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,222,516. The stock has a market cap of $612.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
