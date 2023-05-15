428,510 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 428,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,011,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of MetLife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in MetLife by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.