44,473 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Rayonier accounts for about 0.4% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 69,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

