565 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $210.51. 321,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,405. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.12. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

