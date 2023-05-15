6,700 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,004. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

