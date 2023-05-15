69,376 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611,675 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,901 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. 40,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.