75,428 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after buying an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 564,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 456,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,879. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

