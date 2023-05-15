811 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $278.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $276.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.