822 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

LLY opened at $436.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $445.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.38. The firm has a market cap of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

