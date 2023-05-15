A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

AOS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

