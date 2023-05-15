Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 559,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,778. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

