AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,067. The stock has a market cap of $259.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

