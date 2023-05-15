ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,309.40

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1,309.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,296.66 or 1.00069804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,721.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

