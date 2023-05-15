ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $1,768.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.54 or 0.99982309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000206 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,623.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

