Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

