Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Up 0.0 %

AHI stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,344. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advanced Health Intelligence

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.