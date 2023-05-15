Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 66 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.31. 802,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

