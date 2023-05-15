Advisory Services & Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,981,000. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 185,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 252,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

