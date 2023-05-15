Advisory Services & Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,827,000 after acquiring an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares during the period.

DFAX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

