Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 500.com

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.