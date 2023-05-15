Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 500.com

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

