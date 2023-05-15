Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

AEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 201,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,988. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 359,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 131,158 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

