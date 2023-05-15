AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 87,155 Shares

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 237,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 124.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

