AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) President Robyn Tannenbaum Acquires 2,000 Shares

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.48. 237,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,447. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $214.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.37%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 56.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

