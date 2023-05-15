Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 23,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Agenus Stock Performance
AGEN opened at $1.42 on Monday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,466,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Agenus by 160.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 942,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 580,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Agenus by 548.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agenus by 24.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $28,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
