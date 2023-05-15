Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

